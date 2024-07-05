Disney heiress pauses donations to Democrats until Biden drops out of presidential race

(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Longtime Dem donor and Disney heiress Abigail Disney reportedly said she would no longer donate to the Democratic Party until President Joe Biden drops out of the presidential race following his dismal debate performance. Walt Disney's granddaughter told CNBC News on Thursday that she means no disrespect to the president but plans to stop all future donations until Biden is no longer the nominee, claiming the stakes are too high. She wants to see Vice President Kamala Harris replace him on the ticket.

"I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high," said Abigail Disney. "If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that, I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire."

An FEC filing indicates that she contributed $50,000 to the Jane Fonda Climate Political Action Committee in April. Data from OpenSecrets indicates that the PAC has contributed $35,000 to Democrats who are vying for congressional seats. Disney contributed $150,000 to Planned Parenthood Votes, a PAC associated with the nonprofit. The PAC has allocated more than $400,000 to Democrats this election cycle, with $26,000 to Biden, as per the network.

