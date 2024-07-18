(NEW YORK POST) – Disney World has removed a beloved character that has been a staple at the amusement park for over 50 years as the character was deemed “insensitive and outdated” – and could offend alcoholics.

Liver Lips McGrowl, one of the 18 animatronic bears of the “Country Bear Jamboree” at Magic Kingdom, will not be making his grand return alongside the other robotic mammals when the attraction reopens Wednesday after a seven-month hiatus.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

The term “liver lips,” which is considered derogatory and offensive, is associated with alcohol abuse and the damage it does to the liver, Disney blog Inside the Magic said. The term is also seen as a derogatory and offensive stereotype used against black Americans to describe the shape of their lips as sickly or unhealthy, according to the Street.com.