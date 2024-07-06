Disney World stealthily reduces July 4 flags as theme park attendance remains low

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Walt Disney Company has become one of America's wokest companies, injecting left-wing diversity, equity and inclusion or DEI agenda into nearly every aspect of its business, from theme parks to video content. Consequently, Disney is no longer the babysitter for American parents, with families increasingly avoiding theme parks and movies. Bob Iger's recent return as CEO sent wokeism into warp speed.

The website blogmickey shares an interesting account of Walt Disney World Resort, located about 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Florida, on July 4, indicating that "Disney may have forecasted as much—shortening typical holiday period park hours and not decorating as much as they have in the past."

Blogmickey previously "covered some of the cutbacks in hours" at the theme park but also "noticed that Disney has scaled back on some of the patriotic decors."

