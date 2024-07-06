A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsGO WOKE, GO BROKE

Disney World stealthily reduces July 4 flags as theme park attendance remains low

Woke company injects DEI agenda into nearly every aspect of its business

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 6, 2024 at 6:07pm
Disneyland is having an "After Dark: Pride Nite" event in June at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (@Disney / Twitter)

Disneyland is having an "After Dark: Pride Nite" event in June at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (@Disney / Twitter)

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Walt Disney Company has become one of America's wokest companies, injecting left-wing diversity, equity and inclusion or DEI agenda into nearly every aspect of its business, from theme parks to video content. Consequently, Disney is no longer the babysitter for American parents, with families increasingly avoiding theme parks and movies. Bob Iger's recent return as CEO sent wokeism into warp speed.

The website blogmickey shares an interesting account of Walt Disney World Resort, located about 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Florida, on July 4, indicating that "Disney may have forecasted as much—shortening typical holiday period park hours and not decorating as much as they have in the past."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Blogmickey previously "covered some of the cutbacks in hours" at the theme park but also "noticed that Disney has scaled back on some of the patriotic decors."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Disney World stealthily reduces July 4 flags as theme park attendance remains low
Stolen 16th-century painting sells for $22 million after being recovered from bus stop
Town's snarky anti-littering campaign asks if 'mommy still cleans' for 'brainless' residents
Social worker denied job over biblical views
Biological father wants to see baby, same-sex duo infuriated
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×