(FOX NEWS) — Donald Trump Jr. does not want a role in his father’s administration if the former president is re-elected in November, but he does want “veto power over the RINOs” – an acronym to describe establishment-leaning “Republicans in name only” – and to be able to “stop the bad guys” from getting into positions of power, he told Fox News Digital.

Trump Jr. said he is also excited that Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance, his father’s newly named running mate, potentially can “keep this movement going for generations to come.”

Trump Jr. spoke exclusively with Fox News Digital on Tuesday afternoon. Trump’s eldest son is set to appear on “Hannity” on Tuesday night.