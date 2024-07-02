Don't be fooled: Joe isn't stepping down

(REVOLVER) – It’s hard to imagine a presidential debate more triumphant than the one we saw last Thursday night—or, if you’re a Democrat, one more miserable.

In the immediate hours after the debate, a chorus erupted on television and online from the supposed opinion-makers of the liberal ruling class: Joe Biden must step aside, they said. The New York Times editorial board itself took the dramatic step of calling for Biden to step down.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Just as the media seemed to be waging a full-on assault against Biden, prominent Democrats stepped in with a rather different message. In a matter of hours, the most senior and respected Democrat officials came out with public support for Biden.

Read the full story ›