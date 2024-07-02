A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
CommentaryELECTION 2024

Don't be fooled: Joe isn't stepping down

Will the president be forced off the Democratic ticket?

WND Guest Columnist By WND Guest Columnist
Published July 2, 2024 at 7:35pm
Jill Biden helps Joe Biden off the stage after the first presidential debate in Atlanta on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Gateway Pundit)

Jill Biden helps Joe Biden off the stage after the first presidential debate in Atlanta on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

(REVOLVER) – It’s hard to imagine a presidential debate more triumphant than the one we saw last Thursday night—or, if you’re a Democrat, one more miserable.

In the immediate hours after the debate, a chorus erupted on television and online from the supposed opinion-makers of the liberal ruling class: Joe Biden must step aside, they said. The New York Times editorial board itself took the dramatic step of calling for Biden to step down.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Just as the media seemed to be waging a full-on assault against Biden, prominent Democrats stepped in with a rather different message. In a matter of hours, the most senior and respected Democrat officials came out with public support for Biden.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND Guest Columnist
This column is by a guest columnist. See guest commentary submission guidelines.
This column is by a guest columnist. See guest commentary submission guidelines.







Don't be fooled: Joe isn't stepping down
Middle East peace? The only path that will work
You need an ER doctor: Do you care what color his skin is?
'A 12-Point Plan for Rolling Back Progressive Extremism'
The tumor: How the bureaucratic state threatens our republic
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×