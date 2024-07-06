Dozens of anti-Israel protesters, including flag snatcher, arrested at rally

(NEW YORK POST) – More than three dozen anti-Israel protesters were busted in Manhattan Thursday night during a rally in which a hateful group burned an American flag and a man snatched someone’s Israeli flag, police said.

Cops say they cuffed 37 people at the “Flood July 4th for Gaza” demonstration – organized by radical anti-Israel group Within Our Lifetime – which began at Washington Square Park and gradually made its way to Hudson Yards, just in time for the iconic Macy’s fireworks display.

Othman Belhamdounia, 36, was nabbed just after 7 p.m. for allegedly snatching someone’s Israeli flag at the corner of Washington Square East and Washington Place, police said. The circumstances leading up to the theft were unclear Friday afternoon. He was slapped with petit larceny and grand larceny charges.

