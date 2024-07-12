(BBC) – Rescuers are searching for more than 60 missing people in Nepal after a massive landslide swept two buses into a river. Some spoke of their terrifying ordeal, with one saying he was “thrown out of the window of the bus into the river.” Only three people appeared to have survived the accident, which took place in the early hours of Friday.

Authorities said the landslide had been triggered by heavy rains. Nepal, along with other parts of South Asia, is in the midst of the monsoon season and has seen heavy rainfall in recent weeks, triggering floods and landslides that have affected millions.

The accident took place at 03:30 local time (21:45 GMT Thursday) on Friday in Chitwan along the Narayanghat-Mugling highway, about 100km (60 miles) from the capital Kathmandu.