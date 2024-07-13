(NEW YORK POST) – Ruth Westheimer, the superstar sex therapist known to millions as “Dr. Ruth”, has died aged 96. Westheimer died Friday at her home in Manhattan, her publicist Pierre Lehu confirmed. No cause of death was announced.

For more than four decades, the beloved doc dished advice on orgasms, masturbation and fantasies, helping to de-stigmatize sex for generations of Americans. Well into her nineties, the beloved therapist was still touting the benefits of making love. “Understand, this country of ours is more sexually active than before,” she told The Post’s Cindy Adams in 2021. “Sex is no sin.”

Westheimer, who was born in Germany in 1928, survived the Holocaust and relocated to the United States in 1956. She spent decades working in academia before coming to public prominence in 1980, with the segment “Sexually Speaking” on New York’s WYNY radio network.