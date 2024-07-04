Elites are tightening their grip on our food supply

Medieval English folklore tells the story of the legendary noble outlaw known as Robin Hood, whom some historians believe may have lived somewhere between the 12th and 13th centuries and who has been the subject of numerous theatrical and cinematic presentations in modern times.

Robin, of Nottinghamshire County (East Midlands, England), was an expert archer and swordsman who fought in the Crusades alongside King Richard I (1189-1199), the Lionheart. When he returned home, he found that the sheriff had confiscated his land and was ruling the county like a tyrannical feudal lord, subjecting the local people to unaffordable taxes and other laws designed to keep them under tight control through abject poverty.

Sherwood Forest was considered a royal forest, which meant all it contained belonged to the monarch. Anyone hunting in the forest without license to do so could be charged with poaching and severely punished if caught by the sheriff or his deputies. Impoverished peasants hunting in this forest for subsistence purposes and to supplement the meager diets of themselves and their families did so at great risk.

After fleeing to Sherwood Forest, Robin's generosity made him a popular folk hero because he and his men resisted the hated sheriff, his deputies and other elites of the county by taking from them what they stole and giving it to the poor and downtrodden peasants. These people rallied around him as their leader, much like those in distress gathered around David when he was hiding from King Saul in the wilderness cave of Adullam (1 Samuel 22).

As many of us experience overbearing taxation and currency inflation that make it increasingly difficult to make a living and take care of our families, we may feel like we are living in our own version of Sherwood Forest, with its corresponding sheriff of Nottinghamshire continually coming after us to take virtually everything we earn and own to control us.

For more than a decade, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and the foundation named after him, has been buying large areas of farmland in the United States, to the extent that he is currently the largest private landowner in the country.

Like the sheriff of Nottinghamshire working with wealthy partners to control people by diminishing their ability to grow food and hunt, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), working in conjunction with agricultural conglomerates and large landowners like Bill Gates, seeks to use climate change propaganda, contrived health emergencies, increased testing and surveillance, and economic sanctions to regulate private farmers, ranchers and food producers out of business for monopolized control over all food production and therefore control over people.

Bill Gates' foundation and others have made significant investments in mRNA research and development. Since late 2020, the use of mRNA injections has produced severe, including fatal, effects in many parts of the world. With more and more people seeing the ill effects of mRNA injections and refusing to receive them, some of those promoting them have recommended putting them into the food supply. There is wide concern that introducing this into food production would endanger individual and public health. This concern has increased in light of efforts to shut down independent farmers and ranchers, especially those who will not use such additives.

Should elite corporations and individuals be allowed total control over food, food would become more expensive, less healthy and be used to completely control people? This would also be an effective tool for depopulation, for which Bill Gates is a prominent advocate. Naturally, farms, ranches and other food production hubs for the elite and their partners would not be subjected to any treatments that would harm their food.

Fortunately, people in several U.S. states and in a few countries have been, like Robin Hood, taking back the rightful power stolen from them by their respective sheriffs of Nottinghamshire by calling attention to these efforts through local education, protests and legislation. States like Arizona, Missouri and Tennessee have been pushing back against the centralization of food production by presenting legislation calling for the labeling of foods that include mRNA injections in their processing, with Idaho introducing a bill banning the administration of mRNA injections in people and animals. Farmer protests and electoral gains in the Netherlands and other European countries have stymied efforts by governments and their corporate cronies to put them out of business for one contrivance or another so that the powers that be can have total control of food production and distribution.

As we seek to acquire beneficial food for ourselves and our families, it is difficult to catch everything that may be harmful to our health. It is good and proper for believers in the Lord Jesus to peacefully resist efforts to centralize food production in the hands of the few seeking to control and destroy us with harmful substances. We do not need to fear them because God has given His word and prayer as a means of help.

"For everything created by God is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with gratitude; for it is sanctified by means of the word of God and prayer." (1 Timothy 4:4-5)

When we give thanks and bless God for what He has provided, He blesses what we receive for His glory and for our good. This also foreshadows the time when the Lord Jesus will permanently remove our sheriffs of Nottinghamshire and bring the new city and the new country, where the water of life and the tree of life bearing abundant fruit and healing leaves are given freely to all who trust in Him (John 14:1-6; Hebrews 11:1-16; Revelation 22:1-4).

