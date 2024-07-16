Cha-ching! Elon Musk donating $45 MILLION A MONTH to Trump-supporting PAC

By Joe Kovacs

Elon Musk
Elon Musk

(FORBES) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated $45 million to a super political action committee (PAC) dedicated to re-electing former President Donald Trump, a marked shift into the political landscape by the world’s richest person. That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Only days before publicly endorsing the former president, Musk donated to the America PAC, a low-profile group formed in June to fund Trump’s bid for the presidency. He previously vowed not to donate to Biden or Trump in their rematch for the White House.

“Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President,” Musk wrote on X in March.

2024 ElectionElectionMoney

Leave a Comment