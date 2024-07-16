(FORBES) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk donated $45 million to a super political action committee (PAC) dedicated to re-electing former President Donald Trump, a marked shift into the political landscape by the world’s richest person. That’s according to a Wall Street Journal report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Only days before publicly endorsing the former president, Musk donated to the America PAC, a low-profile group formed in June to fund Trump’s bid for the presidency. He previously vowed not to donate to Biden or Trump in their rematch for the White House.

BREAKING: Elon Musk says he plans to commit $45 million a month to a Pro-Trump Super PAC pic.twitter.com/QvrupIdr90 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 16, 2024

“Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President,” Musk wrote on X in March.