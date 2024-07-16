United States Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle, a former executive at PepsiCo, has been coming under heavy fire since Saturday’s assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump for her agency’s inability to secure the political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

She has since garnered the nickname off Kim “Cheetos,” a reference to the crunchy corn-puff snack made by PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay brand.

Now, Elon Musk is adding his own comedic spice to the uproar over the lack of security for Trump with a brand-new post on X Tuesday.

Visual approximation of Secret Service Director Cheetos’s “foolproof” assassination protection strategy pic.twitter.com/W1VVor5KNL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2024

“Visual approximation of Secret Service Director Cheetos’s ‘foolproof’ assassination protection strategy,” he wrote, featuring a photo of a single Cheeto acting as the sole measure to lock a door.

There’s plenty of reaction online, including:

“Funny because it’s true.”

“That must have been the lock used to protect the classified documents Joe Biden’s garage.”

“The top dog over there used to protect Cheetos actually so ironic.”

“You are doing the Lord’s work, Elon.”

“One hungry employee and it’s over.”

they wanted this to happen pic.twitter.com/wQNRfeTh1s — Freckled Liberty (@FreckledLiberty) July 16, 2024

Cheatle has also been severely criticized for suggesting no police snipers were on the roof where the shooter, Thomas Crooks, was positioned, because the slight slope of the roof made it unsafe.

That led to even more comedic reaction.

OMG….. Batman has been hired to help the agency with “slopes”.

We remember how he could climb walls with ease. pic.twitter.com/iyYvpra22d — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) July 16, 2024

