Billionaire Elon Musk reportedly made a “sizable” donation to a super political action committee (PAC) helping to elect former President Donald Trump for the 2024 race, according to sources speaking on anonymity to Bloomberg.

The alleged super PAC donation from Musk was to a low-profile group known as America PAC, sources familiar with the matter told the outlet. While it is not confirmed how much the reported donation was for, the PAC is expected to reveal its list of donors on July 15.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Musk has been known to vocalize his concerns for election integrity when it comes to President Joe Biden’s campaign on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), calling out strategies that have triggered corporate media outlets to oppose the billionaire. Musk was also reported in May to have gotten involved with an ongoing campaign among elites in order to nationally persuade influential business executives to no longer back Biden for his reelection, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Following June’s debate, chaos erupted within the Democratic Party over the decision to have Biden remain as the party’s nominee, as concern over his mental health and dropping poll numbers have provoked calls for the president to step aside. However, lawmakers have not been the only ones to speak out against Biden.

A new report released Friday by The New York Times revealed major Democratic donors have paused an estimated $90 million in donations to the largest pro-Biden super PAC until Biden drops from the race. Despite the concerns and calls, Biden and his officials have repeatedly stated he would be remaining in the race, with the president challenging Democrats to “run” against him at the party’s convention in August.

Musk has yet to formally endorse a candidate for the 2024 presidential race.

Major names within the cryptocurrency and venture capital worlds, as well as some being former Democratic donors, announced their support for the former president in early June at a fundraiser organized by Venture capitalists David Sacks and Chamath Palihapitiya. As Trump ventured to San Francisco, a deep Democratic stronghold, the former president ultimately raised $12 million, which Sacks later stated in an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters as being $6 million over their intended goal.

Sacks revealed that many of the Silicon Valley donors had never donated to Republicans or Trump prior to the event, noting how many felt Biden was “alienating people” within the industry due to “a very hostile program toward innovation” involving advancements such as AI.

Elon Musk, America PAC and the Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!