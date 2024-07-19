(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – European politicians are expressing fear of President Donald J. Trump‘s running mate, Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH), worrying he may change the status quo policies on Ukraine and other issues. Some officials in European governments are already preparing for potential shifts in their relationship with the U.S. in the event of a second Trump administration.

Sen. Vance, a vocal critic of U.S. aid to Ukraine, asserted at this year’s Munich Security Conference that Europe should recognize a U.S. pivot towards East Asia. He suggested that American security commitments have allowed European security to diminish.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

While some European leaders express confidence that a Republican administration will uphold NATO commitments despite Vance’s stance, concerns linger about potential trade disputes under another Trump presidency. A European Union (EU) diplomat compared the bloc’s preparations to a sailing vessel bracing for a storm.