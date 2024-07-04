Evangelical group airlifts 24 tons of relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Beryl

(CHRISTIAN POST) – Hurricane Beryl, a Category 3 storm with winds of 120 mph, is wreaking havoc across the Caribbean, including the Cayman Islands, having already impacted Jamaica and Grenada and resulting in at least 10 fatalities. In response, the North Carolina-based evangelical relief organization Samaritan’s Purse has airlifted over 24 tons of emergency supplies and a team of specialists to the affected regions.

On Wednesday, Hurricane Beryl unleashed its most intense winds along Jamaica’s southern coast, while relentless heavy rain and fierce winds battered a broader region, CNN reported early Thursday. From 1 p.m. on Wednesday to 1 a.m. on Thursday, Kingston endured wind gusts approaching 50 mph for 12 straight hours, with gusts exceeding 80 mph by late afternoon, the cable channel added.

Early Thursday morning, Hurricane Beryl was positioned about 50 miles southwest of Grand Cayman and 385 miles east-southeast of Tulum, Mexico, The Associated Press reported. The hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 120 mph and was moving west-northwest at a speed of 20 mph.

