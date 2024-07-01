Evangelist Ray Comfort THANKS leftists for suing over Ten Commandments

Ray Comfort, the famed evangelist whose man-in-the-street questions to passersby about their faith, God, and Jesus Christ have become legend, is thanking a leftist organization for filing a lawsuit over a new recognition of the Ten Commandments.

A report from CBN reveals that Comfort sent a gift basket to the American Civil Liberties Union for filing a lawsuit against the state of Louisiana over its decision to mandate that the Ten Commandments be displayed in public school classrooms.

Comfort's projects include "Hitler, God and the Bible," "You Can Lead an Atheist to Evidence, But You Can't Make Him Think," "Nothing Created Everything" and "God Doesn't Believe in Atheists."

He has also done "The Way of the Master" television show and he has never been one to miss an opportunity ask people about Jesus.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Of the Louisiana dispute, Comfort explained, "The ACLU, in wanting to sue the state of Louisiana, have done us a great favor. Their lawsuit was big news in the secular media, and so the Ten Commandments have featured from Newsweek to Time magazine, USA Today, to The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC, Fox, on huge podcasts."

Do you agree with Ray Comfort on this issue? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

He pointed out it was a topic on "The View" and Jimmy Kimmel commented.

"You can't buy that sort of publicity," he explained.

So he wrote to the ACLU, "Thank you for publicizing the Ten Commandments. America needs to be reminded of God's Law, and you've certainly done that. Very grateful."

The report noted the ACLU hadn't responded.

"He told CBN News that Americans today can learn a great deal by studying biblical Israel and understanding its timeless parallels to our current situation," the report said.

He continued, "America is no different than Israel in the Old Testament who forgot the Ten Commandments, and consequently gave themselves to sin. And the reason they did so was because of the sin of 'idolatry.' When we forsake the Law that forbids making up false gods and committing adultery, we tend to make up our own congenial image of God and run headlong into sexual sin."

Comfort's ministry, Living Waters, has spent decades teaching Christians about the important of the Ten Commandments.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!