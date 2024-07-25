Kamala Harris’ work as Joe Biden’s designated “border czar,” to deal with the root problems of the massive flood of illegal aliens their administration’s policies triggered at America’s southern border, undoubtedly will be one of the subjects of the developing presidential contest, with her as Biden’s probable replacement on the Democrat ticket.

But even her own party is developing doubts.

That’s as a handful of Democrats joined the majority GOP in the House to approve a resolution condemning Harris’ handling of those “border czar” responsibilities.

A report from Fox News highlights the fact that Democrat Reps. Jared Golden, Maine, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Washington, Mary Peltola, Alaska, Henry Cuellar, Texas, Don Davis, North Carolina, and Yadira Caraveo, Colorado, joined the GOP in condemning Harris’ handling of the border crisis.

The resolution was adopted 220-196.

Fox explained, “Republicans have for years accused Harris of failing her job as ‘border czar’ after President Biden handed her the task of mitigating the ‘root causes’ of illegal immigration in 2021. It’s quickly becoming the cornerstone of GOP-led attacks against Harris as she gears up for an expected head-to-head race with former President Trump. But the six moderate Democrats who voted to condemn Harris amount to a scathing rebuke of their party’s likely presidential candidate – despite dozens of left-wing lawmakers rushing to endorse her.”

BREAKING: The House just voted in favor of a resolution condemning border czar Kamala Harris for the open border catastrophe. Six Democrats voted with every Republican: Peltola, Golden, MGP, Caraveo, Don Davis, and Cuellar. pic.twitter.com/C3WfsArjeV — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 25, 2024

A Twitchy commentary said, “Maybe there’s hope for the Democratic Party yet? And that’s a heavy influence on the MAYBE.”

The commentary noted it was evidence of “how unpopular Kamala really is, even with her own party.”

Now that Kamala Harris is the crowned successor to Biden, the media will ignore previous interviews such as this, where Harris was openly touted as the most liberal senator in the U.S. They will attempt to frame her as more moderate going forward. pic.twitter.com/uaHA5H2qTX — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 25, 2024

