A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthWND HEALTH

Expert reveals the best time to weigh yourself

'Few topics are more debated'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 3, 2024 at 8:14pm

(Pexels)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Few topics are more debated in health than the value of the humble bathroom scale. Some experts advocate daily self-weigh-ins to promote accountability for weight management, particularly when we’re following a diet and exercise program to lose weight.

Others suggest ditching self-weigh-ins altogether, arguing they can trigger negative psychological responses and unhealthy behaviors when we don’t like or understand the number we see on the scale.

Many, like me, recommend using scales to weigh yourself weekly, even when we’re not trying to lose weight. Here’s why.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Expert reveals the best time to weigh yourself
WATCH: 'God's Not Dead' returns with new sequel taking aim at 'political and spiritual upheaval'
America is embracing an antichrist agenda
Jill Biden is the de facto president
Convicted felon Hunter attends meetings as a 'Backup Biden'
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×