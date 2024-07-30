A stunning new report by a former federal counterterrorism expert warns that not only is Hamas now a threat to the United States, it already runs “an extensive network” of supporters inside America who are linked to the jihadis of the international Muslim Brotherhood.

It is the Washington Times that is reporting on the work of John D. Guandolo, a former FBI agent and former counterterrorism strategist for the Pentagon.

He’s studied the global Islamist movement for years, and his new report explains Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood jointly are involved in promoting that ideology.

Hamas, of course, is the terrorist organization that sent brutal thugs into Israel last Oct. 7, killing, often in brutal butchery, some 1,200 Israeli citizens.

Israel, in response, has promised to use its military to remove the threat that Hamas poses.

Guandolo said the Islamic organizations both “are engaged in ideological attacks on the American system and pose major internal security threats.”

The report notes a key to the terror threat is the close alliance between Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and Marxist and community groups.

Cited are the recent pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel demonstrations in multiple cities, often on university campuses.

“The recent protests across college campuses and U.S. cities by communists and jihadis highlight the need for communities to identify and root out these hostile elements,” Guandolo told the Times. “All of the jihadi attacks in the United States since and including Sept. 11, 2001, have been perpetrated with the direct help and involvement of organizations easily identifiable in this hostile U.S. Islamic movement.”

Guandolo is a graduate of the Naval Academy and was in the Marines during the first Persian Gulf war, moving to the FBI for a number of years including a stint as a counterterrorism specialist focusing on the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamic ideology and such.

He later worked with the Pentagon.

The Times report said, “Based on his research, Mr. Guandolo said Hamas and MB have been using both nonviolent and violent protests, along with intelligence-gathering and influence operations in effort spanning more than 60 years of covert operations, to shape government policy and public opinion in the United States.”

MB is a group founded in Egypt in 1928 that calls for a global revolutionary Islamic movement toward a caliphate, while Hamas, founded in 1987, is a political movement with a militarized wing that is fighting Israel.

His report said, “Where ‘the rubber meets the road’ in towns all around America, communist and MB/Hamas organizations and leaders work to undermine liberty, erode effective security measures, and destroy the republican form of government demanded by the U.S. Constitution.”

It warns that radical Islamists often work themselves into positions advising state and federal agencies that are responsible for protecting Americans, a move Guandolo called “extremely dangerous.”

The report notes not many people fully understand the ideology of a mandatory global Islamic caliphate.

“The Hamas-Muslim Brotherhood Network in the United States” report was released just weeks ago, and was in response to Hamas’ terrorism against Israel.

The report warns that without clearly understanding the Islamic movement, “America will lose this war because leaders have failed to do their most basic job when it comes to security matters — identifying the enemy and why the enemy is fighting.”

And Guandolo warned of the tactics being used: “Deception is used to gather intelligence and misinform key U.S. leaders and components of government about Islam to confuse and disorient them — and the American people — to render them unable to identify them as an enemy until it is too late.”

“It is important for citizens to understand the breadth of the jihadi and communist movements in America, and how significantly these elements have penetrated the key institutions of the U.S. federal government,” the report said.

