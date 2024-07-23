Articles of impeachment, accusing her of high crimes and misdemeanors, have been filed in Congress by U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., against Kamala Harris, the current vice present and, since Joe Biden’s exit from the race, the presumed Democrat party nominee for president.

DEVELOPING: Congressman @AndyOgles (R-TN) just introduced Articles of Impeachment against VP Kamala Harris for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ pic.twitter.com/fyZYj8BePY — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 23, 2024

The action originally was reported by Politico’s Oliva Beavers and charges that Harris “has willfully and systemically refused to uphold Federal immigration laws, in that: In her conduct of the Office of Vice President of the United States, Kamala Devi Harris … has willfully prevented, obstructed, and impeded the administration of justice.”

In fact, under the Biden-Harris regime, millions and millions of illegal aliens have violated the law and entered the United States without permission. This was possible because of the cancellation of a multitude of security measures implemented by President Donald Trump.

Critics of the administration have accused the Democrats of trying to build their party’s numbers by luring illegal aliens and then putting them in the position of being able to vote by banning voter ID requirements and such.

The charges further allege Harris has “demonstrated extraordinary incompetence in the execution of her duties.”

The resolution cites Harris’s failures to secure the southern border and the “disproportionate” price paid by “women and girls,” including a 13-year-old New York girl raped in a park by an illegal alien.

“During her tenure as the designated border czar, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency ‘encountered’ nearly 302,000 illegal aliens at the southwest border in December 2023, the highest monthly total every recorded…”

The articles also cite the flood of lethal fentanyl brought into the U.S. under Harris’ tenure.

She has failed to execute her duties, to preserve and protect the Constitution and has blocked justice from being served, they charge.

Democrats in charge of the House during President Trump’s first term in the White House created an impeach-and-remove campaign against him which failed. Then after he was out of office, they oddly tried a second impeach-and-remove campaign against him, which also failed.

