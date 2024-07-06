Famous actress suggests Biden should arrest Republicans, use deadly force to regain Dem House majority

(BREITBART) – Singer-actress Bette Midler, star of Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2, suggested that President Joe Biden arrest Republican members of Congress and allow the FBI to use deadly force in order regain Democrat House majority.

“Now that Joe has total immunity, many are urging him to be GOP ruthless. Here’s a suggestion for implementing his new powers,” Midler wrote in a Friday X post, sharing a screenshot from an opinion piece published by The New Republic.

The Ruthless People actress shared a specific section of the article that fantasized about a scenario in which Biden orders the arrests of several Republican members of Congress, which included a scene depicting Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) getting shot and killed while resisting arrest.

