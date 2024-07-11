Famous Clint Eastwood 'spaghetti western' getting a remake

(DAILY WIRE) – One of Clint Eastwood’s famous “spaghetti Western” films, “A Fistful of Dollars,” is getting a remake thanks to the help of Hollywood and Italian veterans in the movie-making industry.

In a statement from Hollywood veteran Gianni Nunnari (300) and Simon Horsman of Euro Gang Entertainment, alongside Italian production veteran Enzo Sisti (Ripley) of FPC, and Rome-based Jolly Film (which produced the original movie), they said they were thrilled at the prospect of remaking one of Sergio Leone and Eastwood’s classic films, Deadline noted.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I am delighted to partner with Gianni again having just worked with him on ‘Those About to Die’, and with Simon on the remake of this classic film, which created a whole new sub-genre in film spawning over 500 European westerns,” Sisti said.

Read the full story ›