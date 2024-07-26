Former President Barack Obama endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Friday, five days after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid.

Harris reportedly secured the support of the necessary delegates to claim the Democratic nomination Tuesday, two days after Biden announced he would not accept the Democratic nomination and endorsed her as his replacement in the 2024 presidential election against former President Donald Trump. Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, vowed to do “everything we can” to support the vice president in the upcoming election.

“The main thing we wanted to do was just let you know and let Doug know our soon to be first gentleman, that we are gonna do everything we can to help propel you into the presidency and continue the amazing legacy that you that Joe Biden and you have been able to establish, and Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to, to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” former President Obama said during a phone call, according to a transcript obtained by Politico.

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

Obama also claimed that Harris would be an “underdog” in the race against former President Donald Trump.

“We’re gonna be underdogs, you know, and you are gonna have to continue, as you said, to, to earn, not just the nomination but earn the trust of, of folks all across this country,” Obama said. “But knowing you as we do, we’re absolutely confident that you’re gonna be able to make it happen. And I wanna make sure that, you know, we’re sending a message out to not just Democrats but every American – Democrat, Republican, Independent and especially young people that the stakes are high, and your vision for a generous, inclusive, positive, community-minded, responsible, lawful America.”

The former first lady also chimed in, expressing her pride in the vice president.

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala. I am proud of you. This is going to be historic. And the energy out there, I mean, it’s really changed the game in a major way, and that’s because of you,” Michelle Obama said. “The energy you bring, your positivity, your sense of humor. Your record of inclusion, of uniting people together. I mean, that’s what’s got me excited, and I think it’s what’s got the country excited. So, I join with my husband. We’ve got your back. We have you and Doug’s back. It’s gonna be a fight. But you know, I, I think the country is ready for something special, and I think that’s something special is you.”

The Obamas also posted their endorsements on X, formerly known as Twitter, Friday morning.

I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala. Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/xldcZeDXuS — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) July 26, 2024

“Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris,” Obama posted. “We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us.”

“I’m so proud of my girl, Kamala,” Michelle Obama posted. “Barack and I are so excited to endorse her as the Democratic nominee because of her positivity, sense of humor, and ability to bring light and hope to people all across the country. We’ve got your back, @KamalaHarris!”

Harris trails Trump by 1.9% in a national head-to-head matchup, according to the RealClearPolling average of polls from July 5 to July 24, with the gap growing to 2.8% when Green Party candidate Jill Stein and independent presidential candidates Cornel West and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are included in surveys.

