Farage's 1st reaction to his historic election victory

(THE NATIONAL PULSE) – Brexit leader Nigel Farage has won an historic victory in Clacton-on-Sea, with the long-standing political figure set to enter the British parliament for the first time. In his world–exclusive, first interview with Raheem Kassam, The National Pulse, and Real America’s Voice, Farage explained how his party will now form a “beachhead” in parliament. He also used the opportunity to wish his friend, President Donald J. Trump, luck in his campaign for the White House.

“I did 20 years in the European Parliament,” said Farage, “but breaking through the first-past-the-post system is tough. And we haven’t just won, we’ve won big. I’m thrilled.”

Describing his first priorities as a Member of Parliament, Farage said: “I think to try and run before we can walk might be a mistake, [but] I tell you what, those small boats [of illegal migrants] will be crossing the [English] Channel next week. I guess that’s where I’ll start.”

