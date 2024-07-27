(INDEPENDENT SENTINEL) – Christopher Wray questioned whether Donald Trump’s ear was hit by shrapnel or a bullet at a hearing. They backed off on that and agreed it was a bullet.

The Daily Beast claimed the FBI wanted to quiz him on whether he was shot with a bullet. According to The Times this evening, the FBI was assessing the cause of Trump’s wound. Shortly after, ABC News reported that the FBI determined the bullet struck Trump’s ear.

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the FBI said in its statement. The FBI caused a lot of unnecessary controversy, allowing the media to diminish the severity of the situation or just lie about it.