Female athletes are asking the Supreme Court to provide fairness in their competitions, by preventing more physical men from competing against them.

The announcement comes from the ADF, which is working on several cases involving the Biden administration’s transgender agenda, in which Joe Biden and his bureaucrats are demanding that a man who says he is a woman is qualified to compete in women’s sports.

The ADF explained, “The states of West Virginia and Idaho, together with attorneys from Alliance Defending Freedom, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the cases of female athletes who are seeking to protect women’s sports.”

One case is B.P.J. v West Virginia State Board of Education and there West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and ADF are asking the Supreme Court to hear their case after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit undermined West Virginia’s ability to protect fairness in women’s sports.

The other is Hecox v. Little, where Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador and ADF are asking the high court to uphold their state’s Fairness in Women’s Sports Act after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit acted to prevent enforcement.

“Back in April, the 4th Circuit handed down a 2-1 ruling that reversed an earlier decision upholding the West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act. I promised back then that I would keep fighting for the safety, wellbeing, and fairness in women’s sports, and now I’m keeping that promise. We are confident in the merits of our defense of this obviously constitutionally permissible law, which through and through complies with Title IX and the Constitution—that’s why we are taking this to the Supreme Court. West Virginia’s law protects fairness and safety for girls and women in sports. It’s really that simple,” Morrisey explained.

“Idaho is committed to ensuring that our women and girls get a fair shot on and off the field. While we’ve been fighting for fair and equal athletic competition, activists have been pushing a radical agenda that will ultimately sideline women and girls. Many athletic associations around the world have seen the obvious truth that men are naturally stronger and would create a dangerous, unfair environment for women to showcase their incredible talent in sports. We are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold our law and ensure that women and girls get the opportunities they deserve,” added Labrador.

The B.P.J. petition charges, “Madison [Kenyon] and Mary [Marshall] are the tip of the iceberg. From 2017 through 2019, two Connecticut male high-school athletes who identify as female broke 17 track records, took 13 girls’ state championship titles, and deprived girls of more than 68 opportunities to advance to higher-level competitions—opportunities that otherwise would have gone to females.”

And the Hecox case explains, “Last term, two justices said it would be appropriate for the court to get involved at the emergency-relief stage. The case for the court’s involvement now is even more compelling. The 4th Circuit has set out its fractured analysis. And so long as this decision stands, 25 state laws on these issues are in doubt. That doubt irreparably damages safe and fair athletic competition. As each sports season comes and goes, more girls will lose the benefits of safe and fair play. But those girls shouldn’t have to wait.”

In B.P.J., a middle-school male athlete competing on a West Virginia girls’ track team finished ahead of almost 300 girls in three years in cross-country and track-and-field events.

In the second case, Kenyon and Marshall, who ran track and cross-country at Idaho State University, are defending Idaho’s women’s sports law alongside the state. The two women are long-time athletes who are well familiar with the differences in strength, speed, and stamina between comparably gifted and trained male and female athletes.

