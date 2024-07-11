Festival to search attendees for 'offensive' clothing that promotes 'cultural appropriation'

(MODERNITY) – People attending the Wireless Festival in London will be searched on entry for “offensive” material, which includes clothing that promotes “cultural appropriation.”

Ticket holders showing up for the rap and hip-hop event in Finsbury Park will be scrutinized for “clothing/garments/items which promote cultural appropriation,” with such items presumably being confiscated.

“The information on Wireless’s website does not specify which items of clothing fall under the ban – raising questions over whether the prohibition extends to sombreros or keffiyeh scarves, a symbol of the Palestinian cause,” reports the Telegraph.

