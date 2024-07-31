As soon as Joe Biden gained control of the Oval Office following that 2020 election that was influenced by multiple outside factors, including the $400 million “Zuckerbucks” that let local election officials often recruit voters from Democrat districts, he signed an executive order.

That was Order 14019, called the “Promoting Access to Voting” that required every federal government component to boost voting. It demanded taxpayer-funded employees coordinate with “leftist” organizations to mobilize voters, and of course those groups did not solicit more participation from conservatives.

Now that agenda, to use the assets of the federal government to boost a Democrat political candidate, has gone to the next level.

A report at the Federalist explains inside the tax-funded Department of the Interior, email communications and documents show the Bureau of Indian Education “feverishly scheming to use students in bureau-operated Native American K-12 schools to carry voter registration cards home to their parents.”

The plan, uncovered by research and Freedom of Information Act filings by the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project, is using what have become known as “Bidenbucks,” federal dollars applied to an election influence operation.

“What’s happening now is absolute corruption. A very red line was crossed by this administration,” charged Mike Howell, chief of the Oversight Project, in an interview on The Federalist Radio Hour.

“We’ve taken for granted in the United States of America that the president isn’t allowed to use the executive branch to ensure his own reelection. … The voters get to decide who the president is.”

Impacted by the election interference plan are the 46,000 students at 183 schools on more than 60 Indian reservations in 23 states, documents show.

Howell explained the program is “predatory” as it targets Democrat voters, not all voters.

“It’s really ham-fisted how they’ve gone about this in their absolute desperation. We’re seeing a huge uptick in Native American reservations, prisons, college campuses — any key demographic that is associated with the left is a target for the government to activate and to roll into the DNC’s get-out-the-vote program. They are wholly ignoring sort of any demographic that would traditionally lean right,” Howell charged.

The scheme to use students to solicit votes from their parents was documented in email from Jennifer Segal Wiginton, a BIE official in the national Office of the Solicitor, to an adviser.

“I’d be interested in your thoughts on this one. Department leadership is proposing having BIE send home voter registration cards with students to give to their parents.”

She earlier asked for confirmation of availability of federal funds “for this purpose.”

The plans included sending envelopes with pre-paid postage so parents could “mail in their completed voter registration.”

One issue, however, the Federalist explained, is that Congress declined to provide taxpayer money for any such “get-out-the-vote” campaigns.

In fact, America First Policy Institute has charged in a lawsuit federal law “prohibits money from being expended from the Treasury in excess of the amount appropriated by Congress through legislation for that item:”

Frank LaRose, Ohio secretary of state, charged that Biden is running a game “to turn government agencies into a Democratic turnout machine.”

Howell pointed out that by targeting reservations, often located in conservative states, “they’re picking the hardest left demographics in the swing states and doing things as loony as sending kids home with packets to give their parents to fill out.”

