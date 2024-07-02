First Democrat lawmaker calls on Biden to exit 2024 race

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Fred Lucas

The Daily Signal

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, is calling on President Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

Doggett is the first elected Democrat to call for Biden to step aside from the race after most Democrat leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, former President Barack Obama, publicly supported Biden after the what many Democrats and even liberal pundits conceded was a poor debate performance on Thursday.

? Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, calls on Biden to WITHDRAW from the 2024 election. "Too much is at stake to risk a Trump victory," he says. "President Biden saved our democracy by delivering us from Trump in 2020. He must not deliver us to Trump in 2024." His full statement: pic.twitter.com/DTS0SolCnl — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 2, 2024

Polling after the presidential debate show Biden’s Republican opponent, former President Donald Trump, gaining a more decisive lead.

“My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved,” Doggett said in a public statement. “Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself, I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw. I respectfully call on him to do so.”

Biden has reportedly not called congressional Democrats since was deemed a disastrous debate.

Doggett made a historical comparison to President Lyndon B. Johnson, who withdrew from the presidential race in March 1968 amid deep unpopularity.

“I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson. Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw,” Doggett said in his statement. “President Biden should do the same.”

The president and his family seem determined to remain in the contest. First lady Jill Biden told Vogue they “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president. We will continue to fight.”

Doggett’s announcement comes the same day as a report that Democrat governors had a teleconference organized by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the chairman of the Democratic Governors Association, CNN’s Jake Tapper reported. The governors did not have a specific message, but expressed they wanted to hear from Biden.

A recent CNN poll found Trump leading Biden by 49% to 43%. Most pre-debate polls found Trump leading by one or two points.

A Morning Consult poll found that 60% of Democrats thought he should be replaced on the ticket. A separate YouGov poll found that 72% of voters say Biden lacks the the mental or cognitive health to serve as president.

Biden won every Democrat presidential state primary this year, with overwhelming victories over Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn. However, the nomination isn’t formal until delegates to the Democratic National Convention vote to nominate a candidate for president and vice president. The delegates are schedule to vote by a virtual roll call the week before meeting in Chicago for the formal convention.

However, swapping out Biden for another candidate could run into legal hurdles. The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project noted last month that a national party can nominate a candidate, but a patchwork of state laws determines what a political party must do to substitute someone else as a presidential nominee.

The Biden family reportedly met on Sunday, and and showed resolve to stay in the 2024 race. Biden held a rally in North Carolina the day after the debate and admitted, “I don’t walk as easy as I used to, I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to,” but added, “But I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job, I know how to get things done.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissed concerns about the debate the next day, saying, “The president had a cold; he had a sore throat. That happens.”

