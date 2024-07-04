A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education PoliticsTHE SWAMP

First Lady Jill Biden is a 'tough to please' college lecturer

Many at nearby campus don't even know who she is

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 4, 2024 at 12:13pm
Jill Biden listens as Joe Biden delivers remarks during a ceremony in honor of Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(NEW YORK POST) – The community college campus where Dr. Jill Biden teaches is just nine miles southwest of the White House. But it is one of the very few places in the Washington DC area where the rapidly unraveling crisis surrounding President Biden’s re-election is not one of the hot topics – more than 15 students interviewed by The Post this week had not heard of it.

Some students who know “Dr. B,” as she is called by many at the Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) campus, did not even realize she is the First Lady – and married to the president.

Most staffers and administrators The Post spoke to declined comment, saying they had been told by NOVA brass not to talk to reporters. Only one staffer, who did not give his name, spoke out about Jill, who has taught English at the college since 2009.

Read the full story ›

