Kamala Harris, recently pushed into the Democrats’ top ballot slot for this fall by the elites of the party who apparently pushed Joe Biden into the ditch because of his declining mental capabilities, is trying to clean up her record and her agendas to appeal to more voters.

So she flipflopped on an issue. And then flipflopped on another. And flipflopped on a third. And a fourth. All in one day.

Oh. Only four huge policy reversals by @KamalaHarris in a day. I do like that she doesn’t even bother to try to defend her old views, just tosses them when they’re no longer politically expedient pic.twitter.com/6I5qDzdhml — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 29, 2024

It was commentator Alex Berenson who cited her position changes as outlined by the New York Times.

They include that now she no longer wants to ban fracking, anathema to Pennsylvania voters, even though she previously wanted that.

And now she wants money for border security, one of the top issues for American voters this year, even though she essentially ignored her responsibilities as Joe Biden’s “border czar” for years already.

And she no longer wants single payer health care, for which she’s lobbied in the past.

And finally, she still wants to ban “assault weapons” but has dropped her agenda to forcibly confiscate them from Americans, as she previously had demanded.

“I do like that she doesn’t even bother to try to defend her old views, just tosses them when they’re no longer politically expedient,” Berenson wrote.

But it was reporting at Revolver.news that shredded her for being “the most dangerous kind of politician.”

“At her core, she’s a Marxist tyrant and a radical left-wing activist. Yet, when the spotlight hits her, she sheds her skin like a snake, adopting the guise of a semi-centrist. But we all know that’s just an act. Once in power, Kamala will rip off her semi-centrist mask and reveal her true identity—Kamala Jong Un,” the report said.

The article explained, “Her track record is a disaster. This is the woman who championed the wildly dangerous and unpopular ‘Defund the Police’ movement, and supported a soft-on-crime bail fund that put violent George Floyd rioters, murderers, and sex offenders back on the streets. She’s also the same easily duped politician who bought into Jussie Smollett’s absurd ‘MAGA COUNTRY’ story. Kamala is a classic ‘finger in the wind’ politician, always chasing the popular trend of the moment. Once it loses relevance, she sheds that snake-like skin and transforms into whatever the regime needs next. She’s not a real person; she’s a creation, and that is terrifying for every single American.”

The posting noted that what Harris really was doing in the Senate was to be “dragging us deeper into the abyss of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion).”

“Most bills Kamala attached her name to were laced with insane race equity issues, squatter’s rights, and a bevy of loony environmental red tape that’s been a nightmare for American businesses and workers.”

