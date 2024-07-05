A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel and Mideast

Footage shows Hamas assaulting Gaza civilians seeking food

Multiple terrorists beat men with clubs while they scream

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 5, 2024 at 7:05pm
Hamas terrorists (Wikimedia Commons)

Hamas terrorists

(JEWISH NEWS SYNDICATE) – A 49-second video clip shared by the Israel Defense Forces on Friday shows disturbing violence as Hamas terrorists use clubs to beat men who reportedly sought food from a warehouse filled with aid intended for civilians.

It begins with a blindfolded man, hands tied behind his back, sprayed with green paint that his captor uses to write Arabic letters on his back. A Hamas terrorist then strikes the captive in the head and yells at him.

A second blindfolded man pulled from the bed of a pickup truck is also shown with spray-painted words on his back. The video then moves to two blindfolded men on the ground, surrounded by a circle of masked men, as multiple terrorists beat them with clubs while they scream.

Read the full story ›

