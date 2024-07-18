(FREE BEACON) – Shabbos Kestenbaum, a recent Harvard University graduate and former Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) voter, said anti-Semitism drove him out of the Democratic Party during his Wednesday evening speech at the Republican National Convention.

“My fellow Americans, the anti-Semitic bigotry unfortunately extends far beyond the universities. Although I once voted for Bernie Sanders, I now recognize that the far left has not only abandoned the Jewish people, but the American people,” Kestenbaum told the crowd.

“The Democratic Party, the party I registered to vote for the day I turned 18, has become ideologically poisoned. And it is this poison, it is this corruption that is infecting far too many young American students,” said Kestenbaum. “Let’s be clear, the far-left anti-Semitic extremism has no virtue, and the radicalism on our campuses and on our streets has no moral legitimacy.”