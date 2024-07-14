There’s ample evidence that the U.S. Secret Service failed in multiple ways – to allow a sniper to unleash a barrage of shots at President Donald Trump on Saturday – one of which apparently nicked his ear, and an expert on that topic, former agent Dan Bongino, credits Trump himself with saving his own life.

“If he moves his head an inch to the left or right, guys, this is a really different show today. I mean, this is – it’s bad enough we have to do this show about this topic. Can you imagine what would have happened if Donald Trump did not duck?” he said.

Dan Bongino: ‘There’s only one entity that saved Donald Trump’s life’

‘The Secret Service director completely failed and should resign today’ #Trump #TrumpAssassination pic.twitter.com/t6uuzCPVDn — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

“There’s only one entity out there that saved Donald Trump’s life yesterday and it pains me to tell you guys this, you know who that is? It’s Donald Trump,” Bongino explained.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Trump himself, moved quickly to social media on the issue, but his opinion differed slightly.

“It was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening,” Trump said on the Truth Social social media platform.

Franklin Graham, chief of the worldwide Christian ministry Samaritan’s Purse, pointed to the statement.

“Former President Donald J. Trump released a very powerful statement on his Truth Social this morning. He is an amazing man, and he credits GOD ALONE for saving his life,” Graham wrote.

He the quoted from Trump’s statement:

Thank you to everyone for your thoughts and prayers yesterday, as it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening. We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families. We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed. In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!