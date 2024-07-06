Fugitive on the run for 30 years gets caught over bicycle reflector

(DAILY CALLER) – The West Des Moines Police Department in Iowa apprehended a fugitive who has been wanted for 30 years by the state of Wisconsin on June 26, KCCI 8 reported July 2.

Police stopped George Hartleroad, the suspected fugitive, when they noticed that his bicycle had no rear reflector on it, the outlet reported, citing court records.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The police claim that Hartleroad initially gave them a false name but eventually divulged his real name, KCCI 8 reported. Police say they ran his name through their database and found that he had been wanted by the state of Wisconsin since 1994, the outlet noted. Hartleroad was found to be a convicted rapist in a 1983 case, according to Wisconsin state records, the outlet reported. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections say that Hartleroad served five years of his prison sentence before escaping and has been on the run ever since, the outlet reported.

Read the full story ›