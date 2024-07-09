A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Is this the future of healthy aging, detecting disease?

New study shows how thermal imaging could one day be used as routine part of checkups

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 8, 2024 at 8:42pm

(Photo by Urban Gyllström on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Facial scans could soon do more than unlock your smartphone or identify you at the airport. Researchers have unveiled a novel way to assess aging and detect metabolic diseases using nothing more than the heat patterns on your face. This innovative approach, dubbed “ThermoFace,” could revolutionize how we monitor health and aging in the future.

Imagine walking into a doctor’s office and, instead of undergoing a battery of tests, simply having your picture taken by a special camera. This camera doesn’t capture your smile or the twinkle in your eye, but rather the intricate patterns of heat across your face.

According to the new research, these thermal images contain a wealth of information about your biological age and overall health.

Read the full story ›

