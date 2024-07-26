Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday greenlighting the removal of homeless encampments throughout the state.

The order requires state agencies and departments to adopt policies outlining removal processes for encampments on state property, which includes assessing the camp beforehand and providing advanced notice to vacate. The order follows a June Supreme Court ruling that determined states have the authority to regulate such camps.

“This executive order directs state agencies to move urgently to address dangerous encampments while supporting and assisting the individuals living in them — and provides guidance for cities and counties to do the same,” Newsom said in a statement. “The state has been hard at work to address this crisis on our streets. There are simply no more excuses. It’s time for everyone to do their part.”

Newsom’s executive order requires officials to give a 48 notice to vacate when “no exigent circumstances exist,” according to the order. Officials are also required to store any personal belongings removed from the site for up to 60 days and direct individuals toward state resources that help combat homelessness.

California has the highest homelessness rate of any state, accounting for almost 30% of the country’s total homelessness, according to U.S. News and World Report, citing 2023 estimates of the Annual Homelessness Assessment Report to Congress.

California has removed over 11,000 encampments and cleared 248,275 cubic yards of debris from its streets since 2021, according to the executive order. The state has invested more than $24 billion into California’s homelessness crisis since Newsom took office in 2019.

The Supreme Court ruled in Grants Pass v. Johnson that “the enforcement of generally applicable laws regulating camping on public property does not constitute ‘cruel and unusual punishment’ prohibited by the Eighth Amendment.” An appeals court ruled earlier this month that San Francisco could clear out its homeless camps in light of the higher court decision, lifting a December 2022 injunction that required the city to offer immediate shelter prior to taking any action.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

