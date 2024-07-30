French authorities have announced an investigation into the apparent “Heil Hitler” salutes that appeared at the already-troubled Paris Olympic Games now taking place.

The Jewish Telegraph Agency reported fans waved Palestinian flags and gave Nazi salutes this week.

It happened during the playing of Israel’s national anthem before the nation’s soccer match against Paraguay.

What is happening at the Paris Olympics?! Arabs in the stands at an Olympic soccer game are seen holding the Palestinian flag screaming “HEIL HITLER” while the Israeli national anthem was playing. pic.twitter.com/SnMZbvm1DY — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 29, 2024

The event disrupters also flew a banner reading “Genocide Olympics.”

According to JTA, “Olympics organizers confirmed the incident in a statement to Sky Sports, saying ‘a banner bearing a political message was displayed and anti-Semitic gestures were made.’ Paris 2024 strongly condemns these acts. A complaint has been lodged by Paris 2024, which is at the disposal of the authorities to assist with the investigation.”

The probe comes as French police already were looking into death threats against three Israeli athletes.

Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League said the behavior was “Outrageous and unacceptable.”

The games have a seriously failed record of handling Israeli athletes, with the 1972 Munich games in which Palestinian terrorists killed 11 Israelis.

The games already were being disregarded by many because of what appeared to be an opening ceremony that was openly hostile to Christianity, with a blasphemous portrayal of the Last Supper.

