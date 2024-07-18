JERUSALEM – There is only one story dominating the news at the moment, and the reactions to the “other” shot heard around the world are continuing.

As America grapples with the post-assassination attempt reality – what it means for the upcoming election, as well as the general tenor of what passes for political discourse – WND takes a look at some of the reactions.

North, Central, and South American leaders’ reactions:

Canada’s Pierre Poilievre, who leads a Conservative Party seemingly making increasingly significant gains against the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, took to X to decry the incident. His tweet garnered some 77,000 likes.

I condemn in the strongest of terms the attempted murder of former President Trump today. I am relieved he is safe. My prayers are with other innocent people harmed or killed by this heinous act. I am also happy that the suspected shooter is dead. Democracy must prevail. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) July 14, 2024

Meanwhile, the Canadian PM’s official X account could only muster fewer than 650 likes for a response from Trudeau.

“I’m sickened by the shooting at former President Trump. It cannot be overstated — political violence is never acceptable. My thoughts are with former President Trump, those at the event, and all Americans.” – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) July 14, 2024

Argentina’s President Javier Milei – whose government recently declared Hamas a terrorist organization and who is also pushing for more urgent investigation into the Iranian-funded bombing of Buenos Aires’ Jewish community center in 1994 – tweeted his contempt for international leftist ideology.

Todo mi apoyo y solidaridad al Presidente y candidato Donald Trump, víctima de un COBARDE intento de asesinato que puso en riesgo su vida y la de cientos de personas. No sorprende la desesperación de la izquierda internacional que hoy ve cómo su ideología nefasta expira, y está… pic.twitter.com/iWN9Q7YFXX — Javier Milei (@JMilei) July 14, 2024

Brazil’s former right-wing president Jair Bolsonaro tweeted a simple message, including “Our solidarity is with the world’s greatest leader at the moment.”

– Nossa solidariedade ao maior líder mundial do momento.

– Esperamos sua pronta recuperação.

– Nos veremos na posse.

– Jair Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/cQr9e7rl3A — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 13, 2024

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele released a strongly worded statement on X, roundly condemning the assassination attempt.

President @nayibbukele categorically condemns the assassination attempt on former President @realDonaldTrump today in Pennsylvania. President Bukele’s prayers are with President Trump and his family during this difficult time. He also wishes him a speedy recovery and hopes he… pic.twitter.com/JFve2C8N08 — Casa Presidencial (@PresidenciaSV) July 14, 2024

European leaders’ response:

Britain’s newly minted Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer took to X to express his shock at the assassination attempt. “I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes.”

I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump’s rally and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 14, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron decried the attempt on Trump’s life, referring to it as “a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people.”

My thoughts are with President Donald Trump, the victim of an assassination attempt. I send him my wishes for a speedy recovery. A spectator has died, several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 14, 2024

Dutch politician Geert Wilders, leader of the country’s Party of Freedom, took to X to highlight the fact right-wing lawmakers of different stripes and in various countries face similar dangers to Trump. He also posted the iconic image of a bloodied but unbowed 45th president of the United States with a clenched fist and the Stars and Stripes fluttering in the background with the simple line “President Trump.”

What happened in the US can also happen in the Netherlands. Don’t underestimate it. The hatred towards right-wing politicians is also unprecedented in our country. Their security should be significantly increased where necessary.#Trump — Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) July 14, 2024

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbàn expressed his “thoughts and prayers” for President Trump.

My thoughts and prayers are with President @realDonaldTrump in these dark hours. — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 13, 2024

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, “It is a warning to everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to restore dignity and honor to politics, against all forms of hatred and violence, and for the good of our democracies.”

Nel dibattito politico, in tutto il mondo, ci sono limiti che non dovrebbero mai essere superati. È un monito per tutti, indipendentemente dallo schieramento politico, per ridare dignità e onore alla politica, contro ogni forma di odio e violenza, e per il bene delle nostre… pic.twitter.com/SjqXckkw3H — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) July 14, 2024

Middle Eastern leaders’ reflections:

The United Arab Emirates’ president, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has cracked down hard on political dissent, condemned all forms of “violence and terrorism” in the wake of the attack. UAE was one of the signatories to the Abraham Accords in 2020, which – until the Biden administration rolled it back – had seemed to herald a more peaceful and prosperous era for the Middle East.

Our thoughts are with former US President Donald Trump and those affected in the incident in Pennsylvania. The UAE condemns in the strongest terms all forms of violence and terrorism. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 14, 2024

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sissi conveyed concern and stressed his country’s condemnation of the attack in a statement.

“I express my wishes for Trump’s speedy recovery and for the US election campaigns to be resumed in a peaceful and healthy atmosphere, free of any aspects of terrorism, violence, or hatred,” he said.

Sisi, who Trump once referred to as his “favorite dictator,” further called the Butler, Pennsylvania, shooting a “treacherous act.”

Leader of Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region Marsour Barzani condemned the attack, saying the Kurds “stood in solidarity with the United States.”

I condemn the attack on President Donald J Trump in the strongest terms and wish him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with all the victims of this senseless act of terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the United States. — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) July 14, 2024

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack on Trump, extending his “sincerest wishes” to the former president and his family.

ABD’nin 45’inci Başkanı ve Başkan Adayı Sayın Donald Trump’a yönelik gerçekleştirilen suikast girişimini şiddetle kınıyorum. Sayın Trump’a, ailesine ve sevenlerine en içten geçmiş olsun dileklerimi iletiyorum.… — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) July 14, 2024

For Israeli leaders’ response to the attempt on Trump’s life read more here.

In addition, Abe Katsman, counsel, Republicans Overseas Israel said, “I think the reaction has not been nearly strong enough. It’s not good when the BEST we can hope to discover is ineptitude of the Secret Service, and not something more nefarious.

“Invariably, when there is an Islamist shooter or terrorist attack, we are told the suspect was ‘self-radicalized’ online/through social media. Well, if that’s possible, then it’s also possible for people to be radicalized by the over-the-top demonization of President Trump and the Republicans. The Left really needs to be called out for such excesses; there is danger in confusing a political opponent with an enemy, and even more so when done loudly and repeatedly.”

Of JD Vance’s nomination as Trump’s vice president pick, Katsman said, “We are generally quite pleased with the choice. And, of course, very pleased with the ticket overall. While Trump’s opponents will try to claim Vance is an ‘isolationist’ (and therefore not to be trusted with the special US-Israel relationship), we don’t believe that to be at all accurate; where he hesitates to commit U.S. resources abroad, his positions are cogent, responsible and thought-out.”

“He, like Mr. Trump understands the critical value and importance to America of its unique alliance with Israel, and the imperative for America’s security of intelligent policy regarding the entire region. A Trump/Vance administration is sure to be a vast improvement over the current administration’s inept foreign policy, which has only made the world a far more dangerous place. Of that, there is zero doubt. This ticket has our unreserved endorsement.”

