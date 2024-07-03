How 'God's covenant with the Jewish people,' eschatology shape evangelical thought amid Gaza chaos

(FAITHWIRE) -- Evangelical support for Israel has remained unchanged amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, according to a recent survey. Researchers found the belief that “God’s covenant with the Jewish people remains intact today” serves as the greatest impact on support for the Jewish state.

“If a respondent professes this belief, the likelihood that this person strongly supports Israel increases almost threefold (180%),” reads a press release from researchers behind the study.

Dr. Motti Inbari, a professor of Jewish studies at UNC Pembroke, and Dr. Kirill Bumin, associate dean of Metropolitan College and director of Boston University Summer Term Programs, explained to CBN News what they found most stunning about the latest data.

