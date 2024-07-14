The GoFundMe campaign raising money for victims of the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania, rally raised more than $2 million in 14 hours, according to the fundraising website.

The fundraiser titled “Support For Butler PA Victims – President Trump Authorized” was started by Meredith O’Rourke, the Trump campaign’s national finance director. The campaign raised over $2.4 million by Sunday afternoon, surpassing the $1 million goal, according to the fundraising site.

“President Donald Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt,” the description of the GoFundMe campaign said. “All donations will be directed to these proud Americans as they grieve and recover. May God bless and unite our nation.”

Since the fundraiser started, over 25,000 people have donated, according to the site. Many celebrities have made large donations, with UFC president Dana White donating $50,000, musician Kid Rock donating $50,000, former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy contributing $30,000, and Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro giving $15,000, according to the GoFundMe donation records.

“President Trump has authorized this account as a place for donations to the supporters and families wounded or killed in today’s brutal and horrific assassination attempt…” https://t.co/jatBdwjp8N — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) July 14, 2024

Former Buffalo volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore died at the rally protecting his family, according to a Facebook post by his family. The other two victims are 57-year-old David Dutch and 74-year-old James Copenhaver, who are both in stable condition, the Pennsylvania state police said in a statement Sunday.

“He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable,” Dawn Comperatore Schafer, Corey Comperatore’s sister, said on Facebook. “My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality.”

Trump was shot on Saturday, sustaining a wound to his right ear and cheek. He is expected to make a recovery, according to Trump’s campaign.

The FBI identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Crooks shot at Trump from “an elevated position” on top of a building approximately 400 feet away, according to The New York Times. The Secret Service neutralized the suspect immediately after Trump was struck.

The Trump Campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

