(DENVER 7) – Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency following the latest avian flu outbreak at a commercial egg facility in Weld County. On Monday, samples submitted from the producer tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Officials said 1.78 million chickens will have to be killed as a result.

The state veterinarian has issued a quarantine order in parts of Weld County in order to limit the movement of birds in and out of the area. Commercial or backyard poultry owners in the quarantine area are asked to report the status of their flock through this online form.

In neighboring Larimer County, the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories at Colorado State University (CSU) tests all animal samples from Colorado, meaning it discovered the most recent avian flu outbreak in Weld County.