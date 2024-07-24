Graphic new footage of the immediate aftermath of the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump shows the shooter lying in his own blood on the roof from which he killed a firefighter and injured two others.

The shocking footage, released by U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, reveals local police standing with a Secret Service agent over the body of shooter Thomas Crooks, and appearing to confirm the 20-year-old had been identified as a suspicious person before the first shot was ever fired.

BREAKING: Senator @ChuckGrassley just released this unseen bodycam footage from July 13th obtained from Beaver County Emergency Services Unit. This footage provides more info than the Secret Service was willing to share. There are so many questions left unanswered. Law… pic.twitter.com/kUA0lRNiXI — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 23, 2024

One man in a red tie and wearing sunglasses appears to be a Secret Service agent who tells a Beaver County Emergency Service Unit officer that the deceased male on the roof appeared to be the suspicious person to whom they were previously alerted.

“So this is the guy,” the agent says.

The local officer explains another sniper saw and photographed Crooks from his window position in another building.

“He would be right inside that window. He’s the one that physically seen this, sent the pictures and called it out.”

