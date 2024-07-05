A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S.

Green new scam is dying

Climate alarmists have it backward

Published July 5, 2024 at 5:37pm
Published July 5, 2024 at 5:37pm

(Pixabay)

(DAILY RECKONING) – It’s no secret that the vast majority of the so-called elites are advocates of climate alarmism and are taken in by the Green New Scam. Whether this preference is based on ignorance of the science, ideological zeal, a willful desire to hurt American growth or simple greed because of their investments in Green New Scam infrastructure varies case by case.

The typical upper-income supporter of the climate cult including academics, media figures and celebrities is probably ignorant of the fact that there is no evidence that CO2 emissions cause climate change and that the real causes are solar cycles, volcanoes, ocean currents and atmospheric moisture not caused by humans.

The historical record actually demonstrates that warming periods produce higher CO2 levels — not the other way around. CO2 doesn’t cause warming. It’s caused by natural warming. In other words, climate alarmists have causation completely backward.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







