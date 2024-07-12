Guidance counselor, 47, sent nudes, gave ‘lapdances’ to 13-year-old male student

(NEW YORK POST) – A Connecticut middle school guidance counselor sent nudes and gave “lapdances” to a 13-year-old student in her office – and her alleged sexual abuse was uncovered after she lent a friend her phone, which was filled with explicit texts she sent to the teen, cops said.

Married mother of three Luisa Melchionne, 47, was arrested Thursday, months after a male friend borrowed her phone when his broke and found raunchy messages between the educator and teen boy, police documents reportedly state.

The former Nathan Hale Middle School staffer was charged with second-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor, Norwalk police said. She has since resigned from Norwalk Public Schools.