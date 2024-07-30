Pro-abortion radicals were enraged when the Supreme Court struck down the faulty Roe decision from 1973, the leftist ruling that created out of nothing in the Constitution the federal “right” to abortion.

Some got violent.

And now some of those have pleaded guilty to felony counts for vandalizing a crisis pregnancy center.

A report from the Florida Capital Star explains four members of “Jane’s Revenge” have admitted to threatening and vandalizing those centers across Florida.

It was Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody who filed court action against several defendants, Caleb Freestone, Amber Marie Smith-Stewart, Annarella Rivera and Gabriella Victoria Oropesa.

They faced charges of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act.

It actually was the first time a state attorney general used the law to hold protesters of pregnancy care centers accountable, the report explained.

The administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris has used the law often, but those attacks have been almost exclusively on those who protest the abortion industry’s wanton destruction of the unborn. In fact, the Biden-Harris DOJ has sent multiple individuals, including grandmothers, to prison for extended terms because they sought to protect the unborn.

The law provides for civil and criminal penalties for those who “by force or threat of force … intentionally … intimidates or interferes with or attempts to … intimidate or interfere with any person because that person is or has been … providing reproductive health services.”

The report explains the defendants vandalized at least three pregnancy resource centers in Florida.

Their destruction included spray paying slogans such as “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”

They will be ordered to pay restitution, and they could face up to 10 years in prison at sentencing.

Further, they will be banned forever from being within 100 feet of crisis pregnancy centers.

In a statement, Moody said, “We will not allow radicals to threaten and intimidate women seeking help from crisis pregnancy centers or the counselors and health care professionals serving these women and their babies. In Florida, illegal actions have consequences, and I am proud of the work our attorneys did in this case to make sure these extremists were held accountable.”

