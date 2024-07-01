Is it harmful to eat food right before bed?

(STUDY FINDS) -- It’s been a common belief that it’s a bad idea to eat before bed, mostly because it’ll make you gain weight. The reality is that it isn’t that simple, and the thinking behind this theory is actually pretty controversial.

Most nutrition and sleep experts agree that eating a full-sized meal right before bed isn’t ideal, but a light snack isn’t likely to cause any issues.

As a dietitian, I recommend not eating at all or just keeping it to a light snack two to three hours before bed.

Read the full story ›