Donald Trump is erupting on Christopher Wray after the FBI director suggested to Congress this week the former president may not have been struck by a bullet.

“With respect to former President Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear,” Wray testified.

FBI Director Christopher Wray: “With respect to former president Trump, there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear.” pic.twitter.com/3TNjLZp4S1 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 25, 2024

“I don’t know right now whether that bullet, in addition to causing the grazing, could have landed somewhere else,” he added.

Late Thursday night, Trump reacted to Gray’s suggestion, posting on Truth Social:

“FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively “uneventful” – Wrong!

“That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels. His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments – with zero retribution.

“No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a ‘bullet wound to the ear,’ and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!”

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, a former White House physician, got vocal about the matter, saying:

“Christopher Wray was COMPLETELY INAPPROPRIATE and OUT OF LINE to question if President Trump was hit by a bullet. All this rhetoric does is feed the fire of ASSASSINATION DENIERS and IDIOTS like Joy Reid and Keith Olbermann!

“I examined the bullet wound hours after he was shot. It was ABSOLUTELY a bullet wound with ALL the hallmark signs that accompany a wound from a high-powered rifle. Not to mention, we ALL SAW IT with our own eyes!

“It’s because of IDIOTIC and POLITICALLY MOTIVATED statements like this, that we don’t have ANY confidence in the supposed #1 law enforcement agency in this country. We CAN’T TRUST THEM to run this investigation into the assassination attempt!”

Christopher Wray was COMPLETELY INAPPROPRIATE and OUT OF LINE to question if President Trump was hit by a bullet. All this rhetoric does is feed the fire of ASSASSINATION DENIERS and IDIOTS like Joy Reid and Keith Olbermann!! I examined the bullet wound hours after he was shot.… pic.twitter.com/9Le1Q0O2hx — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 25, 2024

Colin Rugg, co-owner of Trending Politics noted: “Why believe your own eyes when you can listen to the media spoonfeed you lies?”

JUST IN: Newsweek suggests that Donald Trump was not actually hit by a bullet at his Pennsylvania rally. Why believe your own eyes when you can listen to the media spoonfeed you lies? Newsweek is trying to use FBI Director Wray’s testimony to suggest that Trump was not actually… pic.twitter.com/Y4ZTBjDWAV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 25, 2024

Trump was hit by glass from the teleprompter? FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a hearing in the House of Representatives that it is unclear whether Trump was wounded by a bullet or a piece of glass -> Pic 2 shows both teleprompters intact, so no, he was hit by a bullet! pic.twitter.com/BTTqLV6OJf — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) July 25, 2024

At the Gateway Pundit, Jim Hoft wrote: “Chris Wray has single-handedly destroyed the reputation of the FBI, a once-respected law enforcement agency that is now the strong arm of the political left in destroying their political opponents.”

He added Wray’s “storied career at the FBI includes:

Setting up innocent men in fake kidnapping plots

Spying on Catholics at church

Raiding the homes of peaceful pro-life activists and terrorizing J6 protesters

Raiding the home of the former U.S. president on junk charges and allowing agents to sift through Melania Trump’s underwear drawer

Hid evidence that would have exonerated President Trump in his first bogus impeachment

Doctoring evidence during the raid at President Trump’s home

Targeted parents at school-board meetings

Hid evidence from the public on crackhead Hunter Biden’s laptop in the run-up of the 2020 election.”

